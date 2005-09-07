Nets Expand Shelter Effort

The broadcast networks will expand their fund-raising platform on Friday, Sept. 6, beyond a prime time telethon, Shelter from the Storm: A Concert for the Gulf Coast.

Beginning their efforts that day on the morning news programs and concluding on the late night shows, phone lines for Hurricane Katrina relief aid will officially open at 7 a.m. ET during the national and local morning shows. They will remain open during the day and promoted on such shows as ABC's The View, then continue into all of the networks' late night programs.

At various points - either through on-air talent or on-screen messages - viewers will be advised where they can donate to the Hurricane Katrina relief effort. Participation will vary by program.

Donations will go to either the American Red Cross or The Salvation Army, depending on the donor's preference.

Additional outlets that signed on today to carry the one-hour telethon at 8 ET include AmericanLife TV, CNBC, Court TV, Fox Movie Channel, FUEL TV, Fox College Sports Pacific, GSN, Lifetime, MSNBC, Showtime, SPEED Channel, Style Network and many Infinity Radio stations.

