Nets to duke it out till season's end

The fight for leadership among the broadcast networks is tighter than ever,

with CBS' household lead and NBC's 18-through-49 lead both less than one ratings

point ahead of their nearest competitors, according to MAGNA Global USA.

Season-to-date, CBS is leading the household race with an 8.4 rating/14

share.

NBC is close behind with a 7.8/13.

ABC and Fox are running neck-and-neck, with ABC at a 6.6/11 and Fox at a

6.1/10.

The 18-through-49 race is even closer, with NBC leading by only 0.3 ratings

points and one share point with a 4.5/12.

Fox, ABC and CBS all are very close behind at 4.2/11, 4.0/11 and

3.9/11, respectively.

With the finale of Fox's American Idol: Search for a Superstar looming large in May sweeps,

the 18-through-49 race to win the season promises to be tight.

In households, five of the top 10 shows this season are reality-based, with

Fox's Joe Millionaire fourth, CBS' Survivor: The Amazon fifth,

Fox's Tuesday-night episode of American Idol sixth, Survivor:

Thailand sixth and the American Idol results show 10th, according to

Magna.

Scripted still leads in households, with CBS' CSI: Crime Scene Investigation the No. 1 show,

followed by NBC's Friends and ER in second and third.

CBS' Everybody Loves Raymond is eighth in households, tied with NBC's

Law & Order.

In adults 18 through 49, Joe Millionaire is the top show, followed by

Friends.

The Tuesday edition of American Idol is third, while Wednesday night's

results show is fifth, and the two Survivors are eighth and ninth.

CSI comes in sixth, while the rest of NBC's must-see Thursday-night

lineup fills out the top 10 -- ER is fourth, Will & Grace is

seventh and Scrubs is 10th.