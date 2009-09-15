Nets Divvy Up RTNDA First Amendment Honors

Representatives from ABC, CBS and NBC, and from both radio and TV, will be honored at the Radio-Television News Directors Foundation First Amendment awards March 4 in Washington.

David Westin, president of ABC News, will get the First Amendment Leadership award, which is for "a significant contribution to protecting Freedom of the Press"; NBC Nightly News anchor Brian Williams will receive the Leonard Zeidenberg First Amendment award, named for the former B&C senior correspondent; and Harvey Nagler, VP of CBS News Radio, will get the First Amendment Service award, which is for support of press freedom in an off-air or management capacity.

Past First Amendment award winners include Walter Cronkite, Cokie Roberts, Diane Sawyer, Sam Donaldson, Gwen Ifill, Roger Ailes and Katherine Graham.