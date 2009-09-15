Nets Divvy Up RTNDA First Amendment Honors
Representatives from ABC, CBS and NBC, and from both radio and TV, will be honored at the Radio-Television News Directors Foundation First Amendment awards March 4 in Washington.
David Westin, president of ABC News, will get the First Amendment Leadership award, which is for "a significant contribution to protecting Freedom of the Press"; NBC Nightly News anchor Brian Williams will receive the Leonard Zeidenberg First Amendment award, named for the former B&C senior correspondent; and Harvey Nagler, VP of CBS News Radio, will get the First Amendment Service award, which is for support of press freedom in an off-air or management capacity.
Past First Amendment award winners include Walter Cronkite, Cokie Roberts, Diane Sawyer, Sam Donaldson, Gwen Ifill, Roger Ailes and Katherine Graham.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.