Nets divided over victim footage

Newsroom executives scrambling to convey the drama of the terrorist attacks

grappled Wednesday over whether or not to show graphic video of victims leaping

from Tuesday's attacks on the World Trade Center.

Many networks and stations showed shots of the buildings collapsing where it

was impossible for viewers to distinguish between bodies and debris.

But some opted for shots that seemed more clearly to be people jumping to

avoid flames.

CBS did air footage of bodies plummeting from the World Trade Towers in prime

time Tuesday night, although a spokeswoman said the scenes didn't show people

landing.

Fox News network executive producer Bill Shine said his network regretfully

showed footage once or twice.

'That was early, it was wrong and accidental. We have [other] video in house

that we've purposefully not shown and will not show,' Shine said.

CNN and MSNBC declined to show the desperate jumpers.

'We tried to exercise good judgement and restraint and be responsible with

what we show,' said Eason Jordan, CNN's head of newsgathering.

Instead of airing jumpers, an ABC spokesman said the network showed two women

at the scene shrieking in horror as their eyes followed the decent of one body

as it fell to earth.

'We thought that was a better way of showing the horror of the situation

without being gruesome,' the spokesman said.

Local affiliates also wrestled with showing the images. Some affiliates

reportedly used footage from CNN, even though CNN said it didn't air the same

video on its own network.

WCBS in New York showed footage once, while Univision's WXTV in New York

showed it twice.

Fox's two New York City stations took CBS' approach of showing snips of

video, while WNBC-TV says its policy is not to show jumpers.

Jennifer Rigby, news director for WPXI-TV Pittsburgh, which covered the

Somerset, Pa. plane crash said her station did not run any shots. 'After

everything people were experiencing, it just seemed one visual too many,' she

said.

- Allison Romano, Steve McClellan and Dan Trigoboff