Nets denounce `red herring' complaints

Big networks pushing to raise national limits on TV-station ownership

denounced affiliates' attempts to paint them as bullies.

The affiliates, under the auspices of the National Association of

Broadcasters and the Network Affiliated Stations Alliance, have made three "red

herring" arguments in favor of retaining today's 35 percent cap on TV-household

reach that are "unsupported, ill-considered and irrelevant," Fox, CBS and NBC

told the Federal Communications Commission in an April 21 filing.

No. 1: Despite affiliates' assertions that they are better-equipped to gauge

tastes and needs of local communities, the networks' owned-and-operated station managers are given

equal, if not more, credence when advising corporate officials on local

programming needs.

No. 2: Whereas affiliates trumpet their willingness to pre-empt network

programs for local shows, networks countered that pre-emptions are a rarity at all

stations and any uptick among affiliates is due to infomercials rather than

local programming.

No. 3: Claims that multiple ownership increases negotiation leverage are

incorrect. In reality, bargaining leverage varies market-by-market.

On the other side of the issue, NAB/NASA countered that two economic studies,

a survey of stations and other analyses showed that affiliates perform better than

O&Os when it comes to addressing local needs and that affiliates are

increasingly limited by network contracts from pre-empting national feeds for local

shows.