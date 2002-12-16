Nets continue winter scheduling shuffle

The networks continue to move their schedules around.

Come January, ABC will take Dinotopia off Thursday nights after

only airing it since Thanksgiving, and Fox finally will push Joss Whedon's

Firefly off Fridays.

ABC will fill the Thursday-night slot with movies and then likely a reality

series.

Fox already had put Firefly on hiatus, replaced by Fastlane at

8 p.m.

Dinotopia had never done well, averaging 5.5 million viewers and 1.6 rating/4

share in adults 18 through 49 since its premiere and finishing fifth in its

time slot in both categories.

Meanwhile, NBC will bring back summer reality hit Meet My Folks, in

which the contestants' parents choose a winning suitor, Saturdays at 10 p.m.,

starting in the time slot Jan. 25. The show will actually premiere

Monday, Jan. 20 with two one-hour episodes at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., with that

three-episode arc concluding that Saturday. From then on, the show will settle

into Saturdays.

NBC introduced Meet My Folks to viewers last summer, and the show fared

well, rating third among adults 18 through 49 with a 5.2/14 and in the top 10

among viewers with an average of 10.7 million people tuning in.

Meet My Folks is from NBC Studios and Nash Entertainment, and Bruce Nash

and Scott Satin are executive producers.