Nets careful with new bin Laden tape

TV news networks reacted quickly but cautiously to a new videotape of Osama bin

Laden, received and aired Wednesday by Arab network Al Jazeera.

In the tape, bin Laden, who appears to be attempting to rally Muslims behind

him, refers to the "blessed" attacks on the United States.

Fox News Channel and MSNBC showed a still image from the feed, with an anchor

paraphrasing the tape.

Cable News Network aired a brief excerpt, which, according to its translator and experts,

dated the tape to about two weeks ago.

All of the networks said experts reviewed the tape before airing any of it.

Al Jazeera said it has only released a few minutes and it will show the rest

Thursday.