Nets brawl for Tuesday

Nielsen Media Research's fast affiliate ratings showed that Tuesday night was

highly competitive for the coveted 18-through-49 demographic, with three networks

finishing within two share points of each other on the night.

NBC was first, although Fox was just a share point behind and ABC was a close

third, just a share point behind Fox. CBS was first in the household and total-viewer competition.

From 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., ABC was tops in adults 18 through 49 with both 8 Simple

Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter and According to Jim. Both shows also won among adults 25

through 54. Fox won the younger adults (18 through 34) with a double run of

That 70s Show.

From 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., NBC took the top spot with all of the key adult demos with

Frasier and Hidden Hills. Fox was second with 24 and ABC

was third with Life with Bonnie and Less Than Perfect.

At 10 p.m., NBC was first across the key categories with Dateline.

For the night, the fast affiliate household numbers: CBS 9.7/15, NBC

8.4/13, ABC 7.3/11 and Fox 5.6/9.

Adults 18 through 49: NBC 4.9/13, Fox 4.7/12, ABC 4.5/11 and CBS 3.2/8.

Adults 25 through 54: NBC 5.6/13, ABC 5.1/12, Fox 4.7/10 and CBS 4.3/10.

Nielsen's metered-market ratings report showed The WB Television Network with a household

average of 6.0/9 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Gilmore Girls did a 5.7/8 and

Smallville followed with a 6.3/9. UPN averaged a 3.6/5 with its best

story being leadoff show Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which

averaged a 4.1/6.