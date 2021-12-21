Netflix's Ted Sarandos Could Get $20 Million in Options in 2022

Netflix said co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos has been allocated $20 million in stock options for 2022, on top of his $20 million salary.

The options allocation is much bigger than for 2021, when Sarandos’ stock options were pegged at $14.6 million, according to an SEC filing Tuesday.

Co-CEO Reed Hastings salary was at $650,000 with $34 million in stock options, just like a year ago.

Other named Netflix executives are also set to get bigger paydays in 2022.

CFO Spencer Neumann’s 2022 salary rises to $7 million from $6 million a year ago. His stock option allocation rises to $7 million from $5.550 million.

Greg Peter, Netflix’s chief product officer sees his salary jumping to $16 million from $12 million, with his option allocation increasing to $8 million from $6.9 million.

David Hyman, chief legal officer and secretary, will get $6 million in salary, up from $4.725 million, and $5 million in options, up from $4.725 million.

Netflix also disclosed that Rachel Whetstone, chief communications officer, will have a salary of $5.5 million and options worth $1 million. Her pay plan was not disclosed last year.