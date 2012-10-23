Netflix's Streaming Growth Slows

Netflix added 1.16 million net streaming subscribers in the

U.S. for the third quarter of 2012 -- at the low end of its expectations -- and

the company said it will miss its target of adding 7 million subs for the full

year.

After the earnings were released, Netflix shares fell as

much as 17% in after-hours trading. Prior to the earnings announcement, Netflix

shares closed up 0.5%, to $68.22 per share Tuesday.

"While we are not growing membership as fast as in 2010, we

think that over time nearly all U.S. households will be broadband households,

nearly all video will be Internet video, and that as our content and member

experience continue to improve faster than competitors, our long-term domestic

market opportunity remains 2-3x that of linear HBO," CEO Reed Hastings and CFO

David Wells said in a letter

to shareholders.

At the end of September, Netflix had 25.1 million domestic

streaming customers and 4.3 million non-U.S. streaming subs (after adding a net

690,000 in the period).

Click

here to read the full story at

Multichannel News.