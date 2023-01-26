Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ Was Most-Streamed Show in 2022

The most streamed show of 2022 was Netflix’s Stranger Things, which generated 52 billion minutes viewed, according to Nielsen.

Streaming increased 27% in 2022, with Americans consuming more than 19.4 million years worth of content.

Netflix also had the next three most streamed shows, with NCIS being viewed for 38.1 billion minutes, Cocomelon viewed for 37.8 billion minutes and Ozark garnering 31.3 billion minutes streamed.

(Image credit: Nielsen)

The next most viewed program was Disney Plus's Encanto, the most streamed movie of the year, according to Nielsen.

Netfliix had 11 of the 15 most streamed shows of 2022 and Disney Plus had three. Criminal Minds, which appeared on multiple streaming services, was also on the list.

“While original content came of age with audiences in 2022, it’s important to highlight that across all streaming content -- original, acquired and movies -- only four titles were originals. This highlights the immense attraction that library content holds for viewers who spent billions of minutes throughout the year watching popular titles like NCIS, Grey’s Anatomy, Bluey, Seinfeld, Criminal Minds and The Simpsons,” Nielsen said.

(Image credit: Nielsen)

After Stranger Things and Ozark, the most streamed original shows were Wednesday, Cobra Kai, Bridgerton, Virgin River, Dahmer, Love Is Blind, Inventing Anna and The Crown, all on Netflix.

Amazon Prime’s The Boys was No. 11 on the list of originals and Prime’s The Rings of Power was No. 15, which is not bad considering it had only eight episodes.

Behind Encanto on the movies list was Disney Plus’s Turning Red, Netflix’s Sing 2, Disney Plus’s Moana and Netflix’s The Adam Project.

Nielsen’s Streaming Content ratings cover Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus and Hulu, plus HBO Max beginning May 30 and Peacock as of September 26. ■