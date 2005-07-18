Netflix Touts Millionaire

Online movie rental service Netflix will need to find a way to stuff really big movie fans (maybe three at a time?) into the mailboxes at Buena Vista’s syndicated Who Wants to Be a Millionaire next February.

The game show is teaming with Netflix to find movie fans for a sweeps stunt titled “Million-Dollar Movie Week,” which will feature movie-themed questions.

Netflix will recruit contestants in five cities this summer—San Diego, Houston, Minneapolis, Chicago and Miami.

Theme weeks give game shows added promotional value, which can enhance ratings during critical sweeps measurement periods.

