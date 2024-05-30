Netflix to Launch Video Games For ‘Perfect Match’, ‘Too Hot to Handle’, Other Unscripted Hits

Netflix is launching four video games based on unscripted series this year. They are Netflix Stories: Perfect Match, Too Hot to Handle 3, The Ultimatum: Choices and Netflix Stories: Selling Sunset.

Each mobile game launches alongside the new season of the series it is based on. Netflix Stories: Perfect Match debuts June 6. Nick Lachey, host of the Perfect Match show, hosts the game too.

Too Hot to Handle 3 is out July 18.

The Ultimatum: Choices comes out in September. Chloe Vietch, winner of Too Hot to Handle, hosts The Ultimatum: Choices.

Netflix Stories: Selling Sunset is out in the fall.

Netflix said in a statement, “Through Too Hot to Handle: Love is a Game, Too Hot to Handle 2, and Netflix Stories: Love is Blind, we’ve seen how much our members love stepping inside the Netflix Reality Universe, making their own choices and creating their own story. Expanding the worlds of beloved Netflix series and films is our greatest opportunity in games, and now members can enjoy four more games based on their favorite unscripted series this year.”

Netflix has close to 100 mobile games for subscribers, including Netflix Stories: Virgin River and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.