Netflix to Stream NBC Olympic Preview Series

NBC Olympics said it produced a two-part original series that will be streamed by Netflix as part of the lead up to the Pyeong Chang, South Korea games.



Go for the Gold and Meet Team USA will be available to Netflix subscribers starting Monday and will be available until the 2018 Winter Olympics end Feb. 25.



The series will profile a number of Olympic gold medalists including Shaun White, Mikaela Shiffrin and Lindsey Vonn.



NBC sports' Carolyn Manno serves as host.



NBC’s coverage of the Winter Olympics begins Feb. 8.