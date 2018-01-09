NBC Olympics Sets Live VR Coverage

NBC Olympics announced Monday (Jan. 8) that it will team with Intel to produce more than 50 hours of live coverage in the virtual reality (VR) format during the Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea.



That coverage, powered by Intel True VR (a system that uses multiple camera pods to capture events in 360-degrees), will be available to authenticated pay TV users with Windows Media Reality headsets, Samsung Gear VR, and Google Cardboard and Google Daydream headsets via compatible iOS and Android devices that are equipped with the NBC Sports VR app.



That live VR programming, supplied to NBC Olympics by Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS), will include the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, alpine skiing, curling, snowboarding, skeleton, figure skating, short track, ski jumping, ice hockey, big air and other events.



In addition, NBC Olympics will also offer VR replays of all events previously livestreamed; one daily 360-degree video of a sport not available in VR the previous day; and packaged highlights from the day before.



Prior to the Games, NBC Olympics will provide a batch of content in VR format, including some behind-the-scenes content captured with Intel’s True VR technology.



“The Olympics have long been an opportunity to showcase emerging media technology,” Gary Zenkel, president of NBC Olympics, said in a statement. “With the help of Intel’s industry-leading virtual reality technology, NBC Olympics will deliver a transformative experience that will bring to Olympic fans an entirely new perspective on the speed, thrills, and excitement of an Olympic Winter Games.”



