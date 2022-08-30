Netflix Snaps Up Jeremi Gorman, Peter Naylor To Run Ad Sales
By Jon Lafayette published
Streaming leader set to launch ad-supported tier
Netflix has hired two senior executives from Snap to head up its new advertising sales business.
Jeremi Gorman was named president, worldwide advertising and Peter Naylor was tapped to be VP, advertising sales, both executives will be joining the company in September.
Earlier this year, Netflix, which became the dominant streamer with no commercials, has lost subscribers the last two quarters. It announced plans to add a lower-price ad-supported tier in order to re-ignite growth.
Also: Analyst: Adding Commercials Will Boost Netflix Subscribers by 6% and Earnings by 20% in 2025
“Jeremi’s deep experience in running ad businesses and Peter’s background in leading ad sales teams together will be key as we expand membership options for consumers through a new ad-supported offering,” said Greg Peters, Netflix’s COO.
In July, Netflix made a deal with Microsoft to provide the tech infrastructure for its advertising business.
Also: Netflix: Microsoft Relationship Is About Advertising For Now
Gorman had been chief business officer at Snap since 2018. Previously she was head of global field sales for Amazon Advertising.
“I am thrilled to be joining Netflix to help build the advertising business and a world-class advertising team from the ground up. We're just at the beginning, but look forward to delivering the best experiences for Netflix members and the advertising community, of which I have proudly been a part for over 20 years,” Gorman said.
Naylor had been VP of sales, America, for Snap. He joined Snap in 2020 after serving as senior VP of ad sales for Hulu for six years. Before that, he was executive VP, digital advertising sales at NBCUniversal.
"It has been great to see the excitement amongst the advertiser community about Netflix's upcoming ads-supported offering. I’m excited to be joining the team and look forward to helping our advertisers connect with Netflix members around the world,” Naylor said. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.