Netflix Snaps Up Jeremi Gorman, Peter Naylor To Run Ad Sales

Netflix has hired two senior executives from Snap to head up its new advertising sales business.

Jeremi Gorman was named president, worldwide advertising and Peter Naylor was tapped to be VP, advertising sales, both executives will be joining the company in September.

Peter Naylor (Image credit: Netflix)

Earlier this year, Netflix, which became the dominant streamer with no commercials, has lost subscribers the last two quarters. It announced plans to add a lower-price ad-supported tier in order to re-ignite growth.

Also: Analyst: Adding Commercials Will Boost Netflix Subscribers by 6% and Earnings by 20% in 2025

“Jeremi’s deep experience in running ad businesses and Peter’s background in leading ad sales teams together will be key as we expand membership options for consumers through a new ad-supported offering,” said Greg Peters, Netflix’s COO.

In July, Netflix made a deal with Microsoft to provide the tech infrastructure for its advertising business.

Also: Netflix: Microsoft Relationship Is About Advertising For Now

Gorman had been chief business officer at Snap since 2018. Previously she was head of global field sales for Amazon Advertising.

“I am thrilled to be joining Netflix to help build the advertising business and a world-class advertising team from the ground up. We're just at the beginning, but look forward to delivering the best experiences for Netflix members and the advertising community, of which I have proudly been a part for over 20 years,” Gorman said.

Naylor had been VP of sales, America, for Snap. He joined Snap in 2020 after serving as senior VP of ad sales for Hulu for six years. Before that, he was executive VP, digital advertising sales at NBCUniversal.

"It has been great to see the excitement amongst the advertiser community about Netflix's upcoming ads-supported offering. I’m excited to be joining the team and look forward to helping our advertisers connect with Netflix members around the world,” Naylor said. ■