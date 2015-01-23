Netflix Signs Multi-Picture Deal With Jay and Mark Duplass

Netflix has signed a four-picture deal with prolific independent filmmakers Jay and Mark Duplass, B&C has confirmed.

The deal was signed during the Sundance Film Festival.

In the deal, which was first reported by Deadline, Netflix will finance four movies produced by the brothers, and there will be a short theatrical window before each film will be offered to Netflix subscribers. This is the second film deal that Netflix has signed; the service agreed to a four-movie pact with Adam Sandler last fall.

The Duplass Brothers Productions has a hand in four high-profile premieres at the Park City film festival: The Bronze; Patrick Brice’s The Overnight; the Sean Baker-directed Tangerine; and the animated Animals.

The Duplass brothers also have new HBO comedy Togetherness, which stars Mark Duplass, who will also soon film the last season of FXX’s fantasy football comedy The League.