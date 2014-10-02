Adam Sandler to Make Four Movies for Netflix

Adam Sandler will produce and star in four feature-length films exclusive to digital service Netflix.

Under the agreement, Netflix and Sandler's Happy Madison Productions will develop the features, which will be available to Netflix subscribers in the 50 countries in which the service is available. According to Netflix, the deal does not include any of Sandler's current studio commitments. Sandler stars in two upcoming studio features, Men, Women & Children and The Cobbler, both of which premiered at the 2014 Toronto Film Festival. He is best known for comedies such as Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore and The Wedding Singer, and his films have grossed more than $3 billion at the international box office.

“People love Adam’s films on Netflix and often watch them again and again. His appeal spans across viewers of all ages—everybody has a favorite movie, everyone has a favorite line—not just in the US but all over the world,” Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said.

The Sandler deal was announced Wednesday night, just two days after Netflix announced its first original feature film, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: The Green Legend, to be produced by The Weinstein Company and premiere simultaneously on Netflix and in IMAX theaters Aug. 28, 2015. Theater chains Regal, AMC and Cinemark have said that they will not screen the new CrouchingTiger film in their theaters.