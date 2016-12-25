Netflix Sets Season 3 for ‘Fuller House’

Netflix announced that it will produce a third season of Fuller House, the spinoff from the 1980s family sitcom Full House.

Season 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Netflix.

The announcement was made on the show's social media pages on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Fuller House stars Candace Cameron Bure as D.J. Tanner-Fuller, Jodie Sweetin as Stephanie Tanner, Andrea Barber as Kimmy Gibbler, Juan Pablo Di Pace as Fernando, Soni Nicole Bringas as Ramona, Michael Campion as Jackson, Elias Harger as Max, twins Dashiell and Fox Messitt as baby Tommy, Scott Weinger as Steve Hale, John Brotherton as Matt Harmon, and Ashley Liao as Lola.

Bob Boyett and Jeff Franklin serve as executive producers. Fuller House is produced by Miller-Boyett Productions and Jeff Franklin Productions in association with Warner Horizon Television for Netflix.