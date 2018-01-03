Netflix Sets ‘Bright’ Sequel

Netflix and actor Will Smith will re-team for a sequel to the streaming service’s original sci-fi film Bright.

Smith is expected to reprise his role as Los Angeles policeman Detective Daryl Ward in the sequel of the sci-fi/fantasy movie, based in an alternative world where humans co-exist with such mythical creatures as orcs, fairies and elves, Netflix said. Joel Edgerton is also expected to return as Ward’s orc partner, Nick Jakoby.



David Ayer (Suicide Squad) will write and direct the sequel, with Eric Newman and Bryan Unkeless set to produce the movie, Netflix said.





Leaked footage of Orc casting confirms the rumors: there will be a sequel to #BrightMovie. pic.twitter.com/8ayiDYDfK5

— Bright Film (@BrightNetflix) January 3, 2018

Bright, which debuted Dec. 22 on Netflix, was the highest-viewed Netflix film ever on the service in its first week of release, according to the company. Nielsen reported that the film drew 11 million viewers in the first three days of availability, along with 7 million viewers in the 18-49 demo.