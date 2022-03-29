Netflix Salutes Johnny Hallyday With Series
Rock star, focus of ‘Johnny Hallyday: Beyond Rock’, was known as the French Elvis
Netflix premieres docuseries Johnny Hallyday: Beyond Rock March 29. Hallyday was a French rock singer who had a long, long musical career prior to his death in late 2017.
“Johnny Hallyday tells his story in his own words. Through archival footage and personal testimonials, Johnny by Johnny is an intimate portrait of the life and career of France’s greatest rock icon,” goes the Netflix description.
The series depicts both the highs and the lows of Hallyday’s career, onstage and offstage. The first episode is called “The Myth.”
“Abandoned by his parents, a talented young man reinvents himself as a rock ‘n’ roller,” according to Netflix.
Born Jean-Philippe Smet, Hallyday had 79 albums in his musical career. His records were smashes in France and fared not as well beyond French borders. At times referred to as the French Elvis, he is credited for bringing rock ‘n roll to France. ■
