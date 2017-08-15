Netflix Renews ‘Ozark’ for a Second Season

Netfllix will bring back its freshman drama seriesOzark for a second season, the video streaming service said Tuesday.



The series, which stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, will return next year with a 10-episode second season. The series follows the exploits of financial planner Marty (Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Linney) and their family's sudden relocation from the suburbs of Chicago to a summer resort community in the Missouri Ozarks.



Bateman also serves as executive producer for Ozarkalong with Chris Mundy, Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams. The series is produced by Bateman’s Aggregate Films in association with Media Rights Capital for Netflix, and was created by Dubuque and Williams, said company officials.



