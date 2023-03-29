Netflix Renews Hit ‘The Night Agent’

Netflix has ordered a second season of drama The Night Agent. The show premiered March 23. Shawn Ryan created The Night Agent.

“Mission Accepted: The Night Agent Season 2. Coming 2024,” Netflix said on Twitter.

Based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, The Night Agent is an action-thriller about a low-level FBI agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings. When it finally rings, the agent slides into a dangerous conspiracy that ultimately leads all the way to the Oval Office.

Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan and Hong Chau are in the cast. Season one has 10 episodes.

The Night Agent debuted in the top spot on Netflix’s English TV list, logging nearly 169 million hours viewed between its premiere and March 28.

Reviews have been mostly favorable. The Hollywood Reporter said (opens in new tab), “The series solves its main mystery and answers several key character questions within these 45- to 50-minute installments, which would have passed broadcast content standards other than some limited swearing. And without exactly ending on a cliffhanger, it concretely lays a foundation for more. The Night Agent may not be consistently gripping, nor is it the stuff of fine literature, but it’s serviceable, pulpy entertainment.” ■