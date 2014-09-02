Netflix Renews ‘Hemlock Grove’

Netflix has renewed supernatural drama Hemlock Grove, the digital service announced Tuesday. The 10-episode third season will be the last for the show. Season two premiered in July on Netflix.

Hemlock Grove was developed by Brian McGreevy and Lee Shipman, who executive produce the series with Eli Roth, Charles H. Eglee, Eric Newman and Michael Connolly. Eglee is scheduled to return as showrunner for the third season. The series is produced by Gaumont International Television.

“We, along with the fans, are looking forward to visiting Hemlock Grove one last time, and we know that Chic, Eli and the team will provide a riveting and mind bending conclusion to complete the series,” said Cindy Holland, Netflix’s VP of original programming.

Netflix does not release viewership information for its series. The company recently moved to expand its original programming effort internationally, announcing in August that it has ordered its first original series in French, an eight-episode, one-hour drama titled Marseilles.