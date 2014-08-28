Netflix Orders First French Series

Seeking to further expand its international footprint, Netflix has ordered its first French original series.

The eight-episode Marseille will debut in all Netflix territories in late 2015. The series will be set in the French port city and be shot entirely in France.

The political drama, created by Dan Franck, will be in the same vein as Netflix’s House of Cards, focusing on a mayoral race between the longtime incumbent and an ambitious up-and-comer.

"Netflix has given us a blank page to create a House of Cards in French that breaks through unspoken hypocrisy,” said Franck. “This is a writer's dream and a great opportunity for French producers and creators to enter a new world."

Paris-based Federation Entertainment, led by Pascal Breton, producer of the hit French series Dolmen and Sous le Soleil, will produce Marseille.