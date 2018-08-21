Netflix Renews ‘End of the F***ing World’ for Season 2

Netflix said it's not the end of the world after all.

The series The End of the F***ing World is returning for a second season.

The series was co-commissioned by Netflix and Channel 4. Season two will premiere globally on Netflix except in the U.K. where it will premiere on Channel 4.

Charlie Covell returns to write season two, based on the comic series by Charles Forman.

Season two will be produced by Clerkenwell Films and Dominic Buchanan Productions.

The short eight-episode series features a self-described psychopath played by Alex Lawther who is looking for someone to kill and meets a foul mouthed girl (Jessica Barden) who joins him on a road trip where things quickly get out of hand.