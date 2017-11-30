Netflix Renews Drama ‘Mindhunter’

Netflix is bringing back crime drama Mindhunter for a second season. Joe Penhall created the series, whose executive producers are David Fincher, Joshua Donen, Charlize Theron and Cean Chaffin.

Netflix shared the news on Instagram. Season one debuted October 13.

Set in the 1970s, the series shows a pair of FBI agents delving into the psychology of murder by interviewing serial killers.

The Mindhunter cast includes Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, Anna Torv, Hannah Gross and Cameron Britton. Britton portrays serial killer Ed Kemper.

