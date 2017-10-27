Netflix Promotes Neal to Chief Talent Officer

Netflix said it promoted Jessica Neal to chief talent officer.

Neal rejoined the company earlier this year had head of human resources from Scopely.



She started at Netflix in 2006 when, as the company notes, “DVD was king and streaming just a dream.” She left in 2013 to become head of human resources at Coursera.

Neal will be in charge of the group responsible for culture, human resources, recruiting and coaching the global team at the internet entertainment service.