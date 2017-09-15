Melissa Cobb Joins Netflix as VP, Kids and Family

Melissa Cobb has joined Netflix as VP, kids and family, overseeing the creation and acquisition of series and films for children and families. Based in Los Angeles, Cobb reports to Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos.



Cobb comes from DreamWorks, where she was chief creative officer and head of studio for Oriental DreamWorks. Based in Shanghai, she oversaw all aspects of running the studio and U.S./China. Prior to joining Oriental DreamWorks, Cobb was a producer at DreamWorks Animation. Before that, Cobb worked at 20th Century Fox Feature Animation and Walt Disney Pictures.



“Melissa brings a wealth of experience creating and overseeing series and feature films that resonate with kids and families across the globe,” said Sarandos. “No matter where they live, our members find tremendous enjoyment in our kids and family content, and I couldn’t be happier to have Melissa on board to continue expanding into new and exciting areas.”



Related: Netflix Renews ‘Atypical’ for Second Season



Cobb leads Netflix’s content team responsible for bringing kids and family titles to Netflix members in 190 countries around the world.



“I’m so excited to begin this next chapter with Netflix,” she said. “Given the creative freedom offered here and the global audience, there’s a huge opportunity for talented creatives across the industry to create the world’s best kids and family series and features for Netflix. My goal for this team is to offer a diverse slate of great, powerful and timeless family entertainment with global appeal, and to be creator and talent friendly, while striving for the highest quality in everything we do.”