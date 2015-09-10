Netflix to Premiere ‘Jessica Jones’ Nov. 20

Netflix announced its next live-action Marvel series Jessica Jones will premiere Nov. 20, 2015.

Jessica Jones is the second of four live-action Marvel series on Netflix—Daredevil premiered in April, with Luke Cage and Iron Fist to come—that will lead to the main characters teaming in The Defenders.

Daredevil has already been picked up for a second season.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cIKecSNhRv8[/embed]

The series stars Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones, a woman who is rebuilding her personal life and career as a detective in New York after a failed stint as a super hero.

The series is executive produced by showrunner Melissa Rosenberg and Liz Friedman, as well as Marvel’s head of TV Jeph Loeb.