Netflix Renews 'Daredevil' for Season Two

Netflix and Marvel have already expanded on their 60-episode pact. The streaming service has greenlit a second season for Marvel's Daredevil, which will air in 2016.

Steven DeKnight, who took over following the departure of creator Drew Goddard midway through season one, will not return as showrunner. Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum Doug Petrie and Sons of Anarchy's Marco Ramirez will take over as coshowrunners for season two; the two served as producers and writers on the first season. Goddard and Marvel's Head of Television Jeph Loeb will executive produce.

“While previous commitments unfortunately prevent me from continuing on with Daredevil into its second season," DeKnight explains, "I could not be happier that Doug Petrie and Marco Ramirez are carrying the torch. They were invaluable collaborators during our first season, and I for one can't wait to see what they do with the show moving forward."

Daredevil's first season, which was well-received by critics, was released on Netflix on April 10.

Aside from a second season for Daredevil, Marvel is also rolling out three more series over the next few years. A.K.A. Jessica Jones is slated to premiere later this year, with Luke Cage landing sometime in 2016. No word on if future series Iron Fist and the Avengers-style team-up The Defenders will be pushed back, since a second season of Daredevil was not part of the original 60-episode deal between Marvel and Netflix.

Marvel is also developing a spinoff for its ABC series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (which is a virtual lock for a third season pickup) and still has Agent Carter in contention for another season.