Netflix Picks Up Second Season of ‘Friends From College’

Netflix has ordered a second season of Friends From College.



The renewal is for eight episodes.



Friends From College stars Keegan-Michael Key, Cobie Smulders, Annie Parisse, Nat Faxon, Fred Savage and Jae Suh Park as a group of friends who met at Harvard and are now navigating life in their forties.



Nicholas Stoller and Francesca Delbanco co-created the series. Stoller and Delbanco also executive produce with Stoller directing and Delbanco writing.



Season one premiered July 14.