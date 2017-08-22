Netflix Picks Up Second Season of ‘Friends From College’
Netflix has ordered a second season of Friends From College.
The renewal is for eight episodes.
Friends From College stars Keegan-Michael Key, Cobie Smulders, Annie Parisse, Nat Faxon, Fred Savage and Jae Suh Park as a group of friends who met at Harvard and are now navigating life in their forties.
Nicholas Stoller and Francesca Delbanco co-created the series. Stoller and Delbanco also executive produce with Stoller directing and Delbanco writing.
Season one premiered July 14.
