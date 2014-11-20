Netflix Picks Up 'Longmire'

Longmire is making a comeback on Netflix. The digital service announced Wednesday that it has ordered a fourth season of the hour-long drama, which was canceled in August by cable network A&E.

The new season, produced by Warner Horizon, is scheduled to premiere on Netflix in 2015.

Based on novels by Craig Johnson, Longmire follows a Wyoming sheriff whose jurisdiction is adjacent to a Native American reservation.

“When Warner Horizon Television came to us with the idea for a new season of Longmire, we were intrigued because the series is so unique, and consistently great,” said Cindy Holland, VP of original content at Netflix. “We are thrilled to help continue Walt Longmire’s story for his large and passionate following.”

Netflix has expanded its original programming slate in recent weeks, ordering in October comedy F is for Family and a half-hour live action series adaptation of the classic comic Richie Rich. Both series are scheduled to premiere in 2015.

