A&E Cancels 'Longmire'

A&E said it will not be bringing scripted drama Longmire back for a fourth season.

The drama, based on novels by Craig Johnson about a Wyoming sheriff whose territory abuts a Native American reservation, had suffered declining ratings in its third season. Fans recently had been actively campaigning on social media for a renewal. Series regular Cassidy Freeman tweeted Wednesday that she was "incredibly touched by all the fan support for #renewlongmire." But an A&E spokesman confirmed an earlier TVline.com report that the show will not be coming back for another season.

“We would like to thank the phenomenal cast, crew and producers of Longmire, along with our partners at Warner Horizon, for their tireless work on three seasons of quality dramatic storytelling," the network said in a statement. "We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved together.”

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.