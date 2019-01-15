Netflix Orders Sixth Season of ‘Grace and Frankie’

Days before season five debuts, Netflix has ordered a sixth season of Grace and Frankie. Season six will be available in 2020.

Jane Fonda plays Grace and Lily Tomlin plays Frankie, two women whose lives are turned upside down when their husbands reveal they are gay, and are leaving their wives for each other.

Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston play the ex-husbands.

Netflix calls the pair “sparring partners and partners-in-crime.”

Season five starts Jan. 18.

Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris created the show. They are executive producers, along with Paula Weinstein, John Hoffman, Billy Finnegan, Robbie Tollin, Fonda, Tomlin, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross.