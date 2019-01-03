‘Marvel’s The Punisher’ Season Two on Netflix Jan. 18

Season two of Marvel’s The Punisher starts up on Netflix Jan. 18. Jon Bernthal plays Frank Castle and Ben Barnes portrays Billy Russo in a series about a vigilante avenging the death of his wife and children.

Said Netflix about the new season, “Frank Castle can run but he can’t hide from who he’s meant to be. Season two finds Frank in all too familiar territory. With Castle’s former brother-in-arms Billy Russo slowly beginning to heal from the traumatic brain injury Frank inflicted on him, it’s only a matter of time before Billy starts to put the pieces of the puzzle back together.”

The Punisher is produced by Marvel Television in association with ABC Studios for Netflix.

The show premiered on Netflix in November 2017.