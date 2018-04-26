Netflix Orders Series, Specials From ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias

Netflix is partnering with Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias on three projects: a multi-cam comedy series and a pair of stand-up specials. Iglesias is a successful stand-up comedian who enjoys an immense YouTube presence.

In the comedy series, Mr. Iglesias, Iglesias plays a public high school teacher who works at his alma mater. He takes on teaching gifted but misfit kids to not only save them from being “counseled out” by a bully assistant principal, but also to help them unlock their full potential.

Mr. Iglesias consists of 10, half-hour episodes and is produced by Netflix, with Iglesias executive producing with Kevin Hench.

[Netflix Pins Down June Premiere Date for 'Glow’]

The first of two stand-up comedy specials will be taped during Iglesias’ current world tour “One Show Fits All,” and the second on a future date.

"When I was a kid, I wanted to be either a stand-up comedian or a teacher,” said Iglesias. “Thanks to Netflix for supporting both of my career aspirations.”

Iglesias’ sixth one-hour comedy special, I’m Sorry For What I Said When I Was Hungry, premiered on Netflix in 2016.