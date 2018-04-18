Netflix Pins Down June Premiere Date For ‘Glow’

Netflix will debut the sophomore season of its female-wrestling themed original series GLOW on June 29, the streaming service announced Wednesday.

The second season of the series, which is based on the 1980s’ Gorgeous Ladies Of Wrestling franchise, will follow the women of GLOW as they become local celebrities while dealing with the good, bad and ugly realities of their newfound fame, said network officials.

Jenji Kohan (Orange is the New Black) and Tara Herrmann (Orange is the New Black) are executive producers of GLOW, which was co-created by Liz Flahive (Homeland) and Carly Mensch (Orange is the New Black).

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wwVOmTImfLA[/embed]