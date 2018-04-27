Netflix Orders Katee Sackhoff Space Drama ‘Another Life’

Netflix has ordered a sci-fi drama called Another Life. Katee Sackhoff, who starred in Battlestar Galactica, stars in Another Life as an astronaut on a mission to explore alien intelligence.

Netflix is on board for 10 episodes.

Aaron Martin is the creator and showrunner. Halfire Entertainment is producing.

Netflix’s synopsis of the series goes: “Astronaut Niko Breckenridge (Sackhoff) leads a crew on a mission to explore the genesis of an alien artifact. As she and her young crew investigate, they face unimaginable danger on what might very well be a one-way mission.”

Sackhoff played Lieutenant Kara “Starbuck” Thrace on Battlestar Galactica, which aired on Sci Fi, as Syfy was previously known, from 2004 to 2009.