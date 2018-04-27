Netflix Orders Katee Sackhoff Space Drama ‘Another Life’
Netflix has ordered a sci-fi drama called Another Life. Katee Sackhoff, who starred in Battlestar Galactica, stars in Another Life as an astronaut on a mission to explore alien intelligence.
Netflix is on board for 10 episodes.
Aaron Martin is the creator and showrunner. Halfire Entertainment is producing.
[Netflix Orders Series, Specials From ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias]
Netflix’s synopsis of the series goes: “Astronaut Niko Breckenridge (Sackhoff) leads a crew on a mission to explore the genesis of an alien artifact. As she and her young crew investigate, they face unimaginable danger on what might very well be a one-way mission.”
Sackhoff played Lieutenant Kara “Starbuck” Thrace on Battlestar Galactica, which aired on Sci Fi, as Syfy was previously known, from 2004 to 2009.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.