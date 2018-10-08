Netflix Opening U.S. Production Hub in Albuquerque

Netflix said it has chosen to make Albuquerque, New Mexico, its U.S production hub and is in final negotiations to purchase ABQ Studios.

The streaming company said it plans to bring $1 billion in production business to New Mexico over the next 10 years, creating up to 1,000 production jobs a year.

Netflix, which is producing a growing number of shows and movies, has not previously owned a studio complex.

Shows and movies already being shot for Netflix in New Mexico including Daybreak, Chambers and Messiah.

“Our experience producing shows and films in New Mexico inspired us to jump at the chance to establish a new production hub here,” said Ty Warren, VP, physical production for Netflix. “The people, the landscape and the facilities are all stellar and we can’t wait to get to work -- and employ lots of New Mexicans -- creating entertainment for the world to enjoy. We are grateful to Governor Martinez, Mayor Keller and the people of New Mexico for the opportunity to create a new ‘home away from home’ here in Albuquerque.”

The State of New Mexico will provide up to $10 million in Local Economic Development Act funding and the City of Albuquerque will commit up to $4.5 million in local LEDA funding to the project.

“Netflix is at the cutting edge of the film and television industry and it’s an honor to welcome them to New Mexico,” said Governor Martinez. “After years of hard work to cut taxes and make New Mexico business-friendly, we’re seeing incredible results. Now, New Mexico is leading the nation in economic growth and lowering unemployment and we’ve brought the world’s leading internet entertainment service, Netflix, to our state.”