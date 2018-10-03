Netflix to Develop TV, Film Projects Based on ‘Chronicles of Narnia’

Netflix will develop a TV series and film projects based on fantasy book series The Chronicles of Narnia. Under the terms of a multi-year deal between Netflix and The C.S. Lewis Company, Netflix will develop stories from across the Narnia universe. All series and films produced through the deal will be Netflix productions, with Mark Gordon of Entertainment One (eOne), Douglas Gresham and Vincent Sieber the executive producers for series and producers for films.

“C.S. Lewis’ beloved Chronicles of Narnia stories have resonated with generations of readers around the world,” said Ted Sarandos, chief content officer, Netflix. “Families have fallen in love with characters like Aslan and the entire world of Narnia, and we’re thrilled to be their home for years to come.”

Lewis’ seven Narnia books have sold more than 100 million copies.

“It is wonderful to know that folks from all over are looking forward to seeing more of Narnia, and that the advances in production and distribution technology have made it possible for us to make Narnian adventures come to life all over the world,” said Gresham, stepson of C.S. Lewis. “Netflix seems to be the very best medium with which to achieve this aim, and I am looking forward to working with them towards this goal.”

The first book in the series is The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, which was published in 1950. The other books were published between 1951 and 1956.

“Narnia is one of those rare properties that spans multiple generations and geographies,” said Mark Gordon, eOne’s president and chief content officer, film & television. “eOne and I are excited to be collaborating with The C.S. Lewis Company and Netflix who have the capacity to translate the Narnia universe into both stellar feature-length and episodic programming. We cannot wait to get started on the multiple productions we hope to undertake.”