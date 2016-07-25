Netflix Makes Global Deal for FX's 'American Crime Story'

Netflix and 20th Century Fox announced that Netflix has acquired the exclusive global streaming rights to FX's American Crime Story franchise.

The first installment of the franchise, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, which aired earlier this year, will start streaming in 2017.

Netflix has been negotiating with studios to try to get global rights to shows. Most agreements are now done on a regional basis, or territory by territory.

Netflix has rights to future installments of the series including next year's, which focuses on Hurricane Katrina.

"We're extremely pleased to continue our relationship with Netflix on this groundbreaking deal," said Gina Brogi, executive VP Worldwide Pay TV and SVOD, Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution. "We are very proud of the first installment of this franchise, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, which has received extraordinary critical acclaim and perfectly captured the cultural Zeitgeist."