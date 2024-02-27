Netflix Getting Cross-Platform Data From Kantar In Spain

Kantar Media said that it has been engaged by Netflix in Spain and will provide Netflix with a cross-platform view of its performance compared to linear and on-demand networks and platforms.

Kantar’s Cross-Platform View is available in Spain and Brazil.

Kantar said it aims to design and deliver measurement products tailored to specific client needs.

"Each subscriber to our services finds unique value aligned with their business strategy," says Antonio Wanderley, CEO of Spain, Latin America, APAC and Africa at Kantar Media. “Netflix’s decision to join our service provides them with a single view of their audience and reflects the strength of our audience measurement solutions to unlock value for media and entertainment brands.”

Since launching its ad supported streaming service in the U.S., Netflix has worked with Nielsen to provide metrics for advertisers.