Netflix Getting Cross-Platform Data From Kantar In Spain
Netflix can use data to gauge itself against other networks and platforms
Kantar Media said that it has been engaged by Netflix in Spain and will provide Netflix with a cross-platform view of its performance compared to linear and on-demand networks and platforms.
Kantar’s Cross-Platform View is available in Spain and Brazil.
Kantar said it aims to design and deliver measurement products tailored to specific client needs.
"Each subscriber to our services finds unique value aligned with their business strategy," says Antonio Wanderley, CEO of Spain, Latin America, APAC and Africa at Kantar Media. “Netflix’s decision to join our service provides them with a single view of their audience and reflects the strength of our audience measurement solutions to unlock value for media and entertainment brands.”
Since launching its ad supported streaming service in the U.S., Netflix has worked with Nielsen to provide metrics for advertisers.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.