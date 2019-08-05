Netflix Drama ‘The OA’ Won’t Return

There won’t be a season three of supernatural drama The OA on Netflix. Season two debuted March 22.

Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij created the series. The two executive produced, along with Michael Sugar, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Sarah Esberg.

The show is about Prairie, who turns up after being missing for a number of years. Once blind, she now can see.

Marling played Prairie.

About the second season, Netflix had said, “The ‘mind-bending’ story returns with The OA Part II, which follows OA as she navigates a new dimension, one in which she had a completely different life as a Russian heiress, and one in which she once again finds herself as Hap’s captive.”

The cast featured Marling, Jason Isaacs, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emory Cohen, Patrick Gibson, Phyllis Smith, Sharon Van Etten and Will Brill.

“We are incredibly proud of the 16 mesmerizing chapters of The OA, and are grateful to Brit and Zal for sharing their audacious vision and for realizing it through their incredible artistry. We look forward to working with them again in the future, in this and perhaps many other dimensions,” said Cindy Holland, VP of original content at Netflix.