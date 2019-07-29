‘Trinkets’ to Conclude on Netflix in 2020

The second and final season of Trinkets rolls on Netflix in 2020. Sarah Goldfinger is on board as showrunner and executive producer.

Netflix will feature 10 episodes of the series, which is based on the YA novel from Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith.

Smith and Goldfinger exec produce along with Shelley Zimmerman, Brin Lukens, Rebecca Glashow, Amy Andelson and Emily Meyer.

AwesomenessTV produces the show, which films in Portland.

Trinkets is about three teenage girls from different cliques who end up in the same Shoplifter’s Anonymous meeting and become friends. The cast includes Brianna Hildebrand, Kiana Madeira and Quintessa Swindell.

“The grieving misfit, the mysterious outsider and the imperfect picture of perfection will find strength in each other as they negotiate the complicated dilemma of trying to fit in while longing to break out,” said Netflix.