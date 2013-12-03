Netflix Changing Rollout Schedule for 'Turbo Fast'

Netflix announced Tuesday that it will premiere its first kids-targeted seriesTurbo Fast on Dec. 24, but unlike its other series, won't make the entire season available at launch.

The streaming service will release the first five episodes of Turbo Fast on its Christmas Eve launch, with the rest to come periodically throughout next year. Up until now, Netflix had made all episodes of its shows available to stream on their premiere dates.

"We are excited to be working with the gifted storytellers at DreamWorks Animation to deliver Turbo Fast, our first original kids series, to families around the world this holiday season," said Ted Sarandos, chief content officer at Netflix. "With new episodes on their way in the coming months, kids will have something to look forward to all year."

Produced by DreamWorks Animation Television, Turbo Fast continues the story from DreamWorks' feature film Turbo, with Reid Scott (Veep) taking over for Ryan Reynolds in voicing the title character. Ken Jeong will reprise his role from the film.