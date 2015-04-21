Netflix Bringing Back 'Full House'

Following reports earlier this month, Netflix made it official that it's reviving Full House.

Original cast member John Stamos made the announcement on Monday's Jimmy Kimmel Live, before Netflix confirmed Tuesday morning. "We've been working on this for many, many years," said Stamos. "We've been trying for so many years to do it right and I think we finally got it perfect."

The new version, titled Fuller House, will consist of 13 episodes and premiere in 2016 across all Netflix territories.

Fuller House will star three original cast members: Candace Cameron-Bure (D.J.), her on-screen younger sister, Jodie Sweetin (Stephanie), and Andrea Barber, who played her best friend, Kimmy Gibbler. Jeff Franklin, who created the original ABC version, would executive produce along with former EPs Thomas L. Miller and Robert L. Boyett.

The series, which is again set in San Francisco, finds D.J., now pregnant and widowed. D.J.’s younger sister/aspiring musician Stephanie Tanner and D.J.’s lifelong best friend/fellow single mother Kimmy Gibbler, along with Kimmy’s feisty teenage daughter Ramona, all move in to help take care of D.J.’s two boys — the rebellious 12-year-old J.D. and neurotic 7-year-old Max — and her soon-to-arrive baby.

Stamos will reprise his role as Uncle Jesse in a guest spot; Netflix says its in discussions with Bob Saget, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Dave Coulier and Lori Loughlin on making guest appearances.

In a joint statement, Boyett, Miller and Franklin said: “The continued support of Full House fans of all ages for the last 28 years has been astounding. It is an honor and a thrill to catch up with these beloved characters and explore their lives today. The love you saw on the show was real. The cast has remained a loving family off screen all these years. We are as excited as our fans to finally bring Full House back to life.”

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aSRC2KLNkd4[/embed]