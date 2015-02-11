Netflix Briefly Posts New ‘House of Cards’ Episodes

Netflix inadvertently posted 10 new episodes of original series House of Cards Wednesday, then pulled them back offline minutes later. The 13-episode third season was scheduled to premiere Feb. 27.

"Due to a technical glitch some Frank Underwood fans got a sneak peak,” Netflix said in a statement. “He'll be back on Netflix on Feb. 27."

A post from theHouse of CardsTwitter account read, “This is Washington. There’s always a leak. All 13 episodes will launch February 27.”

In January, House of Cards’ Kevin Spacey, who plays main character Frank Underwood on the series, took home the Golden Globe award for best actor in a drama series. He won in the same category two weeks later at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.