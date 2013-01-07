Netflix Acquires Shows From Warner Bros. TV

Netflix said it acquired the rights to eight serialized

dramas from Warner Bros. TV that have appeared on broadcast and cable networks.

Titles including Fox's much anticipated The Following, NBC's freshman hit Revolution and 666 Park

Avenue, cancelled by ABC.

Netflix's rights allow it to stream complete seasons of

series after they air on their linear television outlets. Financial terms were

not released.

Warner Bros. is the leading producer of TV series for

broadcast networks. Netflix already had deals with some broadcast and cable

networks for series they produce for themselves. Those deals generate hundreds

of millions of dollars in revenues for the networks.

Also part of the deal are Fox's Fringe, A&E's Longmire,

USA's Political Animals, and NBC's The West Wing and Chuck.

"This unprecedented agreement brings to Netflix members

earlier and more exclusively than ever before complete previous seasons of some

of the most prominent and successful shows on network and cable

television," Ted Sarandos, Netflix chief content officer, said in a

statement. "Through deals like this, Netflix is making the production

economics right for the continued creation of the kind of compelling serialized

dramas and thrillers that our members love."

The agreement covers a current slate of eight Warner Bros.

shows as well as potential future shows, the companies said. Under the

agreement, the shows can also be made available via traditional syndication

windows, electronic sell-through services and on a catch-up basis for recently

aired episodes.

"SVOD has become an important window for our serialized

dramas, allowing viewers a chance to discover a series that before might have

been intimidating to tune into mid-run," said Bruce Rosenblum, president,

Warner Bros. Television Group. "We continue to adapt our business models

to include SVOD when it makes sense for the long-term value of each show and

are thrilled to have Netflix as one of our distribution partners.