Net TV: Next Killer Ap?

TV over the Internet is going to be the next big thing, Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell said Wednesday.

Companies all over Silicon Valley are making Internet television their "number one effort," he said.

For example, TiVo has partnered with NetFlix for delivery of movies to their subscribers, almost every major phone company has an initiative underway and Microsoft and Intel are big players in the effort. One or more of these companies' will develop the killer-ap needed to generate demand for Internet connections fast enough to handle video, he said.

